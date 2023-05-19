New Telegraph

May 19, 2023
Reactions As Matching Tattoos Of Davido, Chris Brown Leave Many Talking

A Twitter user identified by his handle as @Fabulous__Jr has caused a stir online after posting photos of Davido and Chris Brown’s matching tattoos “OHB”.

The Twitter user highlighted the tattoos in his tweet which spell out “OHB,” and questioned whether the duo tattoos might indicate that they belong to a secret cult group.

While Davido had the OHB tattooed on his hand, Chris Brown’s own was behind his neck

Sharing photos of both singers in his tweet, the Twitter user wrote: “Davido and Chris Brown share the same “OHB” tattoo shey no be cultist them b? ”

Here are some stir reactions caused by the wide speculation of the Twitter user identified as @Fabulous__Jr

Tochib Onunaku wrote: “The dark world has already taken over the entertainment industry and one of their main focus now is Nigeria. People should be careful who they follow and the kind of songs they listen to”

Adefuwa Samuel wrote: “Whether it’s occultic or not, it’s a fact that many of our artists are in a cult.”

The tweet subsequently generated a lot of reactions and discussions among social media users.

One @samuelbalogun4 wrote: “Shey I fit to join?”

Toju Joseph Tenumah wrote: “Me I even want to make Davido join Ogboni …cos him and all of them no be mate…”

Ekame Ruth Enya wrote: “One day them go confess ”

See the tweet below:

