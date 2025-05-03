Reactions As Makinde’s Escort Stops 9ice From Greeting Him

In a video circulating on social media, the singer was seen attempting to greet Governor Makinde as they crossed paths along a walkway.

9ice respectfully went down on his feet by prostrating to greet Governor Makinde, but was abruptly pushed back by one of the governor’s security aides.

However, the singer reacted loudly with a dose of humour, saying, “Don’t push me, let me greet my father.”

His statement immediately caught the attention of Governor Makinde, who turned, smiled, and warmly exchanged pleasantries with the musician.

The governor also responded with a friendly jab: “Try and be coming home,” referring to 9ice’s apparent absence from Local engagements in Oyo State.

Following this, many Nigerians have praised 9ice for maintaining composure and choosing a respectful, humorous approach rather than escalating the situation.

A social media user, @mhiz_towo, reacted: “He’s a wise man, I love the way he turned it to humour.”

@realalibis_adeyemi added: “Very respect of him ema ti mi e je ki baba mi i love ❤️ that statement ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

@adeyemidon1 added, “How many years seyi take senior 9ice power is really important oo.”

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DJMHt-PuSlA/?igsh=MXJlZnNsb2puZXNzMA==