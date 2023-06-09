New Telegraph

Reactions As LP Storms Tribunal With HD TV To Prove Case Of ‘Stolen Mandate’

The Labour Party (LP) on Friday stormed the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal with HD TV, in a bid to prove its case of  ‘stolen mandate’ as the resumed hearing.

Recall that the party is expected to play all video recordings of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman,  Prof. Mahmood Yakubu promising that the electoral results will be transmitted electronically.
They are meant to also play other video evidence they have on the HD TV.

The latest development sparked mixed reactions among many Nigerians as many took to their social media platform to comment on the development.

jayniesbae wrote: “No be everybody them dey tell to go to court”

comfort_gabriella1 wrote: “Even after all this there is still no faith in the system, so even if

thefoodnetworkinng1 wrote: “Dem don tell who senior court make he “go court”…. Courtroom on fire, bring extinguisher”

jeffryprettypretty wrote: “Lets the games begin, Thiefnubu think he can steal Peter Obi’s mandate and go Scot free”

johnprince_osita wrote: “Ngige warned you all, God choose Peter Obi because he is a man without a corrupt history. An upright man that will deliver Nigeria he is a man that can’t back out or collect money to back out, if Tinubu should bring Jesus to Nigeria he must return the mandate he stole”

okcontactorltd wrote: “Our country is so Corrupt that even when we all know the truth, we feel that lies will always prevail”

obadeprince wrote: “I still maintain that it’s a waste of time, efforts and resources. Tinubu will not be alive and allow Obi or the court to remove him from the seat”

9jawoman wrote: “Every day is for the thief, one day one day is for the owner. If you think your sins are palatable and fashionable, have you watched your bum bum on HD TV before”

femiladipo wrote: “Normal scenario. I hope people are aware that after LP and PDP presentation of their cases and facts, both APC and INEC will also provide their own counter-facts and evidence too. May the law takes it course”

