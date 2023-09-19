Reactions As Loyal Fan Storms Mohbad’s Stepmother’s House With Boys

A loyal fan of late Nigerian singer, Mohbad has shared a video online where he and his boys stormed the house of the artist in Ikorodu to seek justice.

The fan who was simply identified with the IG handle @richie_wears01 has vowed to seek justice for the late singer as he described the situation at his father’s Ikorodu compound.

He claimed in the video that Mohbad’s stepmother had locked herself inside the home, raising suspicions and strengthening the call for justice.

However, the controversy surrounding the dynamics in Mohbad’s family has created more suspicions as a result of the video, which sparked responses from internet users.

Many internet users expressed their desire for justice to be served while others criticized Mohbad’s family for what they perceived to be their lack of love for him.

@kezzy gold said: “Much love.”

@Mona commented: “Please, he needs a proper burial ceremony too justice.”

@omowunmi6809 reacted: “They should carry the stepmother.”

@Muellerfashion reacted: “I wish I dey there.”

@Queen Meenah said: “Well done.”

@Adecares reacted: “Well done guys, I covered all of you with the blood of Jesus Christ Amin, the stepmother has something to say.”

@Helen Orokpo said: “The father is a suspect.”