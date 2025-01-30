Reactions As Laila Calls Ned Nwoko ‘Soulmate’

Share

The Moroccan wife of Nigerian politician and billionaire, Ned Nwoko, Laila Charani has publicly declared the Delta-State lawmaker her soulmate while sharing a stunning pose.

Taking to her Instagram page, Laila, who recently celebrated her birthday shared romantic photos of herself and her husband.

Sharing the loved-up picture of herself expressing her deep connection with Ned, Laila simply captioned the post, “My soulmate.” oh well.

Her post sparked mixed reactions from fans and followers, with many taking to the comment section to gush over the love in their polygamous marriage.

READ ALSO:

One user, @msvicbee, playfully commented, “Whatever you said that made Ned smile like this, don’t stop.”

Another user, @catherine_nwafor184, advised her, “We love Laila. Do not give room for another woman to snatch your husband from you completely. Do your part and leave the rest to your Maker, but don’t be lazy around. Make efforts, please.”

@ifeomafinegirlobosi1 quizzed: “How many souls has he? Because Regina calls him “soulmate” as well. Soul no dey pain him?”

Share

Please follow and like us: