Reactions As Lady Sat On Iyanya’s To Take Selfie With Kizz Daniel

A viral video of a young lady who sat on Nigerian singer, Iyanya Onoyom Mbuka, better known as Iyanya in order to take a selfie with Kizz Daniel has stirred a reaction on social media.

In the viral video, Iyanya and Kizz Daniel were spotted at Obi’s House, a popular Lagos nightclub.

Their presence drew much attention to themselves especially as many girls were eager to record moments with the enticing Kizz Daniel.

However, in the viral video, what captured the attention of the viewers was a lady who was spotted trying to sit on Iyanya’s leg in order to steal a selfie with Kizz Daniel.

Iyanya who felt irritated by the girl’s behavior, seemingly drove her away after permitting the snap.

The internet exploded with various reactions to the footage. While some criticized the lady’s move as impolite, others used the opportunity to criticize Iyanya.

Watch the video with the link:

https://x.com/news_breakiing/status/1732393832656822635?s=46