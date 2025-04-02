New Telegraph

April 2, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
April 2, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Reactions As Korra…

Reactions As Korra Obidi Becomes US Citizen

Popular Nigerian influencer, Korra Obidi has taken to her social media page to celebrate her achievements as she becomes a United States (US) citizen.

Korra Obidi, who has been living in the United States of America for years, made this known in a post via her Instagram page, noting that she finally became an American on Wednesday, April 2.

She shared photos from the moment she was sworn in as a citizen of the US, along with others.

captioning the photo, she wrote, “Small girl big God”.

READ ALSO:

Reaction trailing this posts;

janemena said: “Congratulations, Queen. You are gorgeously talented, beautiful and amazing. I love youuuu”

nancyisimeofficial remarked: “Yayy! Happy to see your dreams come Y a true Hun”

amedinotv said: “So uno be citizen before and u they, do anyhow for social media like say na your papa get social media”

luvmimiya wrote: “Congratulations! All the weapons wey form against you, las las dem no prosper”

See the post below:

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Anambra Non-Indigenes Back Soludo Over Town Union Council
Share
Copy Link
×