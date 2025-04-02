Reactions As Korra Obidi Becomes US Citizen

Popular Nigerian influencer, Korra Obidi has taken to her social media page to celebrate her achievements as she becomes a United States (US) citizen.
Korra Obidi, who has been living in the United States of America for years, made this known in a post via her Instagram page, noting that she finally became an American on Wednesday, April 2.
She shared photos from the moment she was sworn in as a citizen of the US, along with others.
captioning the photo, she wrote, “Small girl big God”.
Reaction trailing this posts;
janemena said: “Congratulations, Queen. You are gorgeously talented, beautiful and amazing. I love youuuu”
nancyisimeofficial remarked: “Yayy! Happy to see your dreams come Y a true Hun”
amedinotv said: “So uno be citizen before and u they, do anyhow for social media like say na your papa get social media”
luvmimiya wrote: “Congratulations! All the weapons wey form against you, las las dem no prosper”
See the post below: