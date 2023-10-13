Reactions As Kenny Ogungbe Passes Out From NYSC At 53

Veteran music producer, Kenny Ogungbe has caused controversy online as the photo of him passing out with other NYSC Corps members in grand style at 53 years old made its way to the internet.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the one-year mandatory service for the Batch C stream one came to an end on Thursday, October 12 and different events have been reported from the event.

Following the passing out which occurred in the 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory, a photo of Kenny Ogungbe who was among the youths bidding the NYSC service goodbye was making rounds on the internet.

Taking to his Instagram page, Ogungbe celebrates his new feat as he returns all the praises to God for one year of service to his beloved country.

READ ALSO:

The 53-year-old music executive could be seen in his NYSC ceremonial wear, looking gallant and sharp.

This has stirred mixed reactions from social media users. Some have argued that he might have just worn the dress just for show while others have wondered how he was able to serve since the age limit for the NYSC is 30 years.

However, Kenny Ogungbe has taken to his social media page to celebrate and return all the praises to God for a one year of service to his beloved country.

Reaction trailing this post:

official2baba wrote: “Yes ooo!!! See my BABA ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Mr_Neakor1 state: “Evidence full ground o, not tomorrow when Sir Kenny wins governorship or senate someone will come and say he didn’t serve , see photos of fellow Corp members”

okeybakassi said: “Congratulations, bros. Your certificate is authentic…..e get why”

@Homiebishop opined: “Maybe he wasn’t up to 30 when he graduated. I think it works like that”

@abiodun_iskilu stated; “Some of you don’t know you can decide to go for your Nysc even if you are 100 years old so far you graduated from higher institutions before you clock 30.”

See post below: