Reactions As Josh2Funny Thrills Judges Of America’s Got Talent (Video)

The creative mind behind the hilarious #DontLeaveMe skit and comedian, Chibuike Josh Alfred, also known as Josh2Funny has surprised judges in a recently released video documenting his appearance on America’s Got Talent.

In a video shared via his Instagram page, the Nigerian comedian who was at America’s Got Talent, portrayed himself as the “Fastest Rapper in the World,” the “Fastest Reader in the World,” and even added the “Best Magician in the World.”

Following his amusing introductions, he delivered a comedic performance that left the judges initially puzzled, failing to grasp the underlying message or joke.

However, as the performance unfolded, their understanding grew.

Josh2Funny who is not only a comedian but also an actor and musician hails from Lagos State, Nigeria.

However, Josh’s on a mission to influence his multifaceted talents and online popularity to make an impression on the judges of ‘America’s Got Talent’.

His post has garnered a lot of reaction as many took to the comment section to offer praise for the Nigerian comedian’s performance.

One individual humorously described his brand of humor as “funny in a stupid way.”

See some reactions below:

@47kasz: “Josh is crazily funny in a stupid way nothing they’ve not seen before & he kept coming back.”

@chimaihueze: “Do you know how daring you have to be to do this on a global stage? Josh is something else!”

@_VALKlNG: “He’s the same guy that started the “Don’t leave me challenge” Nigerians are soo talented.”

@ToyosiGodwin: “The more the video progressed, the funnier it got. I like how Simon eventually appreciated his sense of humor.”

@toyor_pr: “They all didn’t get him at first, he finally made them laugh and they all supported him at last. Nigeria to the world.”

