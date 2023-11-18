New Telegraph

November 18, 2023
Reactions As Ivy Ifeoma Surprises Paul Okoye On His Birthday

Popular social media influencer, Ivy Ifeoma, has gone all out to celebrate her man, Paul Okoye on his 43-year-old birthday.

New Telegraph recalls that the 23-year-old influencer had recently posted a video of her asking what she could possibly give her man who had everything for his birthday.

However, in a recent development, Ivy had gone out of her way to surprise her celebrity lover on his birthday in an astonishing.

READ ALSO:

In the video she posted on her Instagram, she could be seen decorating the house with balloons and flowers.

She also surprised him with a special breakfast amongst cash bundles and other boxes of expensive gifts.

See some reactions below:

rully_king1 said: “Paul just dey enjoy, he feels brand new again, happy birthday to him.”

banta_blacko wished: “Happy birthday to him any way I’m happy for you both ”

the.oyintarie claimed: “Ivy sabi this girlfriend thing oo!! Run a master class on how to spoil your man, please.This was so romantic and thoughtful!

wadi_anyasor wrote: “Best in love ❤️”

emma_ken3 said: “This girl just dey flaunt someone’s husband and father anyhow she wants. Nawaooo, just be rich”

oilgas_25 added: “All this husband snatcher them. Way no fit hustle for their own. If rudeboy a conductor you for marry am you go say him old pass you”

