June 4, 2023
Reactions As Israel DMW Reveals Wife’s Age, Sheila On Her Birthday

The logistics manager of the famous afrobeat star, Davido, Isreal DMW has caused a stir on the internet after revealing his wife’s age on her birthday.

Taking to his Instagram page, Israel DMW wished his wife, Sheila Courage, a happy birthday and disclosed that she is 22-year-old.

Taking to his official Instagram page in a heartfelt message, he expressed his undying love for his wife.

Sharing some dazzling photos of her, he wrote: “My dear wife. Happy 22nd birthday love you forever  @sheila.courage.”

However, this got many tongues wagging as they took to their disbelief on Isreal post, claiming his wife is truly 22 years old.The revelation sparked a wave of online buzz and speculation, with many questioning the veracity of Isreal’s claim.

One marbledaily wrote: “Sheila’s younger sister now reading this caption with bombastic side eye ”

Gloria wrote: “22 keh? Happy birthday to her”.

Frikid Fund wrote: “Isreal so nah young babe you dey chop Omo 22″

Gideon wrote: “Happy birthday wifey, but make una allow 22years rest, dat age don try”

wizzy.wizzo_nc wrote: “It’s typo error, 32yrs …. Happy birthday Ma.”

official_eboss wrote: “Na 10 years she dey . You self never reach 25 Isreal ”

rebby.princess wrote: “Happy birthday to her oobut una too dey lie for age oo this One wey here face strong like this na 22yrs”

