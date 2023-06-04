Reactions As Israel DMW Reveals Wife’s Age, Sheila On Her Birthday

The logistics manager of the famous afrobeat star, Davido, Isreal DMW has caused a stir on the internet after revealing his wife’s age on her birthday.
Taking to his Instagram page, Israel DMW wished his wife, Sheila Courage, a happy birthday and disclosed that she is 22-year-old.
Taking to his official Instagram page in a heartfelt message, he expressed his undying love for his wife.
Sharing some dazzling photos of her, he wrote: “My dear wife. Happy 22nd birthday love you forever @sheila.courage.”
See the post below:
However, this got many tongues wagging as they took to their disbelief on Isreal post, claiming his wife is truly 22 years old.The revelation sparked a wave of online buzz and speculation, with many questioning the veracity of Isreal’s claim.
One marbledaily wrote: “Sheila’s younger sister now reading this caption with bombastic side eye ”
Gloria wrote: “22 keh? Happy birthday to her”.
Frikid Fund wrote: “Isreal so nah young babe you dey chop Omo 22″
Gideon wrote: “Happy birthday wifey, but make una allow 22years rest, dat age don try”
wizzy.wizzo_nc wrote: “It’s typo error, 32yrs …. Happy birthday Ma.”
official_eboss wrote: “Na 10 years she dey . You self never reach 25 Isreal ”
rebby.princess wrote: “Happy birthday to her oobut una too dey lie for age oo this One wey here face strong like this na 22yrs”
See post :