Reactions As Ini Edo Flaunts Engagement Ring (Video)

Popular Nollywood actress, Ini Edo has caught her fans and followers unaware as she was spotted with an engagement.

The mother of one took to her Instagram story to share a video of herself rocking what looks like an engagement ring with a giant rock on it.

This has, however, made social media users conclude that the movie star may have found love again.

It would be recalled that Ini Edo had once affirmatively said she neither needs a man nor has to be married to feel accomplished in life.

However, her recent update has sparked a buzz on social media as her actions contradict her words.

Sharing the video, she stated that she’s engaged and will be getting married soon to Jesus Christ of Nazareth.

Captioning the video, she wrote, “My engagement ring; I’m getting married to Jesus,”

It would be recalled that in 2008, Ini Edo was previously married to Philip Ehiagwina, a businessman from Edo. However, their marriage encountered difficulties and ultimately ended in 2014.

Since then, the actress has not been seen with anyone, but she welcomed a child through a surrogate mother.

Here are reactions trailing the engagement ring of Ini Edo

Nikki Devin Conn penned: “Just dey play, you don suppose enter menopause by now.”

Olorunloba Zion stated: “I think say she no need husband before now. She don change mind.”

Journopeace wrote, “I thought ndiifenemeniso said they said men are not the price. We don’t need Men’ yen yen yen. But when they get engaged or bag a man they want to show the whole world.”

Sultry Shades of Beauty wrote, “Congratulations o, let it not be someone’s husband Sha. It’s becoming a pattern with you actresses”.

Watch the video below: