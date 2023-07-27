Reactions As Hilda Baci Shows Off Her Man (Video)

Celebrity chef, Hilda Bassey Effrong, better known as Hilda Baci has broken the hearts of her secret crushes as she proudly flaunts her man.

Chef Hilda Baci who hails from Akwa Ibom State tension singles nationwide with her loved-up video with a mystery man. Hilda and her man were spotted at the birthday party of Stephanie Reginald, the sister of Ama Reginald who is Hilda’s close friend. In a viral video, it could be seen as the Guinness World Record holder romantically rocks an unidentified man in a club, which many believed to be her lover.

It would be recalled that many had already linked the celebrity cook with the famous influencer, Enioluwa to be in a relationship.

However, the latter had debunked such rumour, hence revealing she was in a relationship with an unidentified man in the club.

She blushed happily while the man placed his hands just above her derrière as they danced.

Check out the video below…