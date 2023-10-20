Reactions As Gospel Artiste Arrives Church In Casket (Photos)

A well-known gospel singer, Samuel Oguche, better known as Onoja on Friday created a buzz on social media due to his unorthodox entrance into a church service.

Onoja who took to his Facebook page to share photos of his performance at a church in Jalingo, Taraba State capital could be seen in his grand entrance into the church which amazed a lot of residence

However, what caught the attention of many people, was his entrance as he arrived at the worship center in a coffin.

It was gathered that Onoja was trying to visually illustrate the theme of the church programme “Funeral Service – Death Of Self.”

Sharing photos from the event, Onoja wrote, “Thank you Jalingo City !!! I am so overwhelmed by the testimonies we received after this Experience.

“We return all glory to God for the impact, transformed lives and many others. Welcome Once again to Funeral Service — Death of Self (Die Daily).”

The stunt has elicited various reactions from Nigerians on social media.

See more photos and comments below;

elohim: “These people are openly doing rituals inside churches and u mumus still sit there.”

l.tobiloba wrote: “He won’t still blow. Spiritual Rituals in disguise, I’m perplexed and flummoxed.”

wisdomcounsellin wrote: “Moral Lesson: we can’t add anything to Jesus or the Holy Spirit, this gospeltainmnet is becoming unbecoming. Respectfully.”

soundg.o.d wrote: “I can picture DADDY FREEZE racing towards his house to goan set up his Ring light n white curtain to throw more light on this matter’s arising.”

i_am_the_oasis wrote; “Is time you people see what is really happening for what it’s truly is. Demons, deceit, extortion, lies, fraud all in the Name of God in the so-called “House of God” Oloun Jo da luyi ru.”

dolce__la_vid wrote: “There is nothing wrong in him trying to pass a message with a concept. Nigerians are too religious. The second most prayerful country in the world and yet you all want to travel to a country where they don’t pray much. Keep using the region to deceive yourselves. In America or Canada they can make a joke like this and everyone will clap and get the message but he reaches Nigerians turn na different things you go hear. Assistant Jesus everywhere.”

she wrote: ”NESS men of God and associates Nigeria limited. Mtcheww.”

meenah_07 wrote: “Why the rush to enter a coffin ⚰️ when las las you will enter and won’t be able to come out.”