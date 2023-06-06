Reactions As Funke Akindele Shares Future Goals (Video)

Popular Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Funke Akindele has left many astonished after she share videos of visualization, hard work and determination.

The actress who took to her Instagram page to share a captivating video of her wild imagination also showcased her aspirations for a luxurious lifestyle, including the interior of a private jet and a luxury mansion she hopes to own in the future.

The captivating video quickly gained media attraction and attention as fans and followers took to her comment section to react to the video

Many admired her transparent expression of dreams and also her ability to visualize and articulate her desires.

Also, her colleagues from the entertainment industry also admired her zeal and dreams, offering their words of encouragement to her. Many of them believed that the talented actress has the potential to turn at least one of her dreams into reality.

However, some of her colleagues were quick to point out that with another blockbuster movie, akin to the success of “Battle On Bukka Street,” Funke Akindele’s dream of owning a private jet might be within reach.

The mother of two is known for her exceptional performances and her ability to captivate audiences and this has been evident throughout her career, making the achievement of such ambitions a possibility.

Her video also serves as an inspiration to many aspiring individuals who dare to dream big and believe that their aspirations can materialize through dedication and persistence.

Apart from the inspiration gotten from the video, many including her fans and followers, took to her social media page eagerly anticipating when her next project will be.

See below;