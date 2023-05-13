Reactions As Fan Rocks Ruger On Stage

Famous Nigerian singer, Michael Adebayo Olayinka, better known by his stage name Ruger has once again caught the attention of the public with his recent video, at a live performance in Oslo.

The singer who is currently in Europe for yet another stellar performance at Rockerfella in Oslo could be seen in the video in a captivating moment with a female fan on stage.

He surprised fans on stage by engaging in a sensual display with a female fan, taking his stagecraft to a new level, which stirred up reactions from fans.

It’s as seen in the video where the female fans were rocking Ruger from behind, as they energetically dance together, both facing each other and from behind.

The 23-year-old singer continues to entertain his audience by lying flat on the stage as the enthusiastic female fan, clearly infatuated with Ruger, jumped on him, passionately riding him with passion.

Here are many reactions speculated from the video;

wfyungchris wrote“He forgot he’s an artist he thinks he’s Lil D now.”

adesegun_samuel wrote, “See person serious girlfriend .”

totallynot_jara wrote, “Damnnnn he even let her push him and get on top someone’s wife was lucky haha.”

sholly_pizzle01 wrote, “All these boys Dey enjoy o .”

Burna.boy.news wrote “Can never be my Burna Boy. It’s why we respect Burna Boy so much.”