Reactions As Family Calls Out Asake For Neglecting Baby Mama, Daughter

Following the public cry by Mr Fatai Oduni, who claimed to be the alleged father of popular Nigerian singer Asake, for financial help after suffering a stroke, his family has issued an appeal to the singer, urging him to forgive and take care of his father’s wellbeing.

Saturday Telegraph reports that Asake has been making headlines since Friday, March 14, after a video surfaced showing his father appealing for financial assistance amid his battle with a stroke.

However, Asake responded in a video posted on TikTok, fueling more controversy.

In a recent development, the singer’s family has also accused him of neglecting his baby mama and daughter, Zinat.

The family urged Asake to be accountable for his father’s well-being and expressed readiness to undergo a DNA test on his 11-year-old daughter, Zinat.

Reaction trailing this posts;

Bet Leads remarked, “Out of no way, everyone just came out nawa oo. If this nigga was not rich today nobody go hear una for this Internet’.

“And secondly nobody don ask asake him own side of the story. You don’t know if he has done something before”.

Mr Yems asserted, “Family entitlement! How did the matter even get to the media? People wey no be the family na dem they even push papa against son”

Bayo Bets wrote, “Look at how this video reeks of emotional blackmail. They even had to invite the baby mama so they can get the public sympathy they want. It is well”.

Faroq wrote, “E too sure for the lady. She said Yes, come and do a DNA test. I’m red. This, her confidence alone, means Asake is the father. No one can tell me otherwise. If not, that VDM is facing one thing with Mercy Chinwo. By now, the guy go don on ring light. ”.

