Reactions As Eniola Badmus Shares Cryptic Post

Nollywood star, Eniola Badmus, has stirred reaction on social media after sharing a cryptic post soliciting prayers from netizens.

Taking to her Instagram page, the actress shared a new photo of herself that left her fans in awe.

The movie star who is known for her energetic roles and exceptional acting skills, exuded beauty and elegance in her exquisite dress and complementing red handbag.

The actress posed for the camera captivating the hearts of her beloved fans, followers, and colleagues.

However, the caption of her post raised an eyebrow online as she humbly solicited prayers from her fans who hold her dear to their hearts.

She said, “Pray For Me”

Netizens Reactions;

@enibadessentials said; “May you never know a better yesterday. Higher and upper you go in life cos your kind of boss is rare.”

@s_feranmi said; “May you never know a better yesterday and may God answer all your secret prayers.”

@hariike said; “It is well with you and me. Amen.”

@ololade_bby said; “More good life in good health and wealth.”

@aramid_collection said: “May God Almighty grant all your heart desire for good. in addy to you Badoski”

