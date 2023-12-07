Reactions As Emmanuella Spotted Driving Car

Famous child comedian, Emmanuella Samuel has stirred reactions on social media after she was spotted driving a big car despite being underage to drive.

In a video making rounds on the internet, the young comedian could been seen driving a 4×4 truck by herself on a solo road.

Sharing the video, Emmanuella followed it with a caption that reads, ‘Good Morning’ while using a viral sound, ‘Raise Am’ in the background.

The video has since generated a wave of reaction from social media users who doubted if she was truly behind the wheels of the car while others argued that a computer effect was used to make the vehicle move.

Reactions trailing Emmanuella’s post;

u9nice Oluwadabira wrote: “If Emmanuella can drive what am I doing with my own life that I can drive .”

Pearl said: “Nah people way no sabi drive dey shout say no be she drive.”

Ebere Okechukwu penned: “nothing dey for driving why are u guys saying she isn’t the one driving. Automatic no hard nah.”

sly sizb noted: “waaaah God am l a stone?”

verobest2 stated: “i have a feeling the car isnt in motion instead the camera man is i. motion .”

JaC-iN-tH-18 said: “Doubting Thomas go think say dem pause the video.”

