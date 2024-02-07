Reactions As Doyin Fails Questions On Live TV

Two-term Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Doyin David is currently buzzing on social media after she failed to answer basic current affairs questions when she appeared on a national TV programme.

Doyin who was a guest on the Channels TV breakfast programme, ‘Morning Brief,’ struggled to answer questions regarding key figures and notable individuals in Nigerian affairs.

When asked about who is Nigeria’s Inspector General of Police, Doyin responded with uncertainty, saying, “I do not know that man. I’m so sorry.”

Similarly, when prompted about the name of the first Nigerian to win the Nobel Prize for literature, she admitted that she doesn’t know, saying, “Again I do not know. You know what, I’m in entertainment. Ask me about entertainment.”

The interviewer asked: “Who is the IGP?”

Doyin replied: “I do not know that man. I’m so sorry.”

Interviewer: “Nigeria has a Nobel laureate, what is his name?”

She responded, “Again, I do not know. You know what, I’m in entertainment. Ask me about entertainment.”

However, the interviewer later gave hints, and Doyin mentioned Wole Soyinka.

Doyin’s action has however caused a mixed reaction on social media. Many berated her, while others loved how she was confident and well-spoken she was, even though she didn’t know the answers.

fashion_magicblog said: “I loved how she confidently stated that she does not know it; we learn every day, and she will never forget this question…”

funmi.moh stated: “I disagree with this Doyin. Knowledge is power, you don’t limit yourself when it comes to knowing stuff.”

simply_musah remarked: “Doyin is actually very intelligent and well-spoken and smart. They can say whatever they want. You don’t have to know everything in the world and that’s fine.”

chefdeee remarked: “It’s bcos Wole Soyinka is not living on the Island ”

