Popular music executive and producer, Collins Micheal Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy has stirred controversy on social media as he gifted popular influencer, Ola of Lagos a whooping sum of N20 million.

Ola of Lagos made this known in a post via his Instagram page on Sunday while hailing the music executive for his good executive.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that Don Jazzy who is known for his philanthropic nature gifted Ola of Lagos the enormous amount while he was in Saudi Arabia.

I’m an appreciation post on his Instagram page, Ola revealed that when he got the sum, he fainted there from shock and excitement.

He wrote: “Biggest @donjazzy sent me 20m I don faint for Saudi ooo guys.”

This has however stirred reaction on social media as many took to their social media page to commend and praise Don Jazzy for being a giver, while others questioned the reason behind the huge amount of money, stressing that the real purpose of the money will surely be exposed.

Reactions trailing this post;

comediandeeone said: “It is good to give but The truth will still come out. Shalom”

thestudentconnectv remarked: “This guy Grace too big ajeh. Man went from painter to a billionaire”

janel_13_hundred said: “Don Jazzy go soon tell us the truth”

veevogee commented: “There’s a BIG difference between being Rich and a Giver. Don Jazzy is a GIVER.”

yomideee__ remarked: “This guy called Ola to carry better grace”

jernald_couture_ commented: “Don Jazzy is the only celebrity that doesn’t announce giveaways.

He just does it and keeps silent like he didn’t do anything.

I stan, restan, pakistan.”

kjlyrics remarked: “I sha know say don jazzy Dey whole me”

priscy_juma_affairsjp25 wrote: “You called 20 million just, how much you don dash people before”

realjoshblaze wrote: “When God wan use man bless you, e go be you like film, real soon me and your self go jam our helper, just keep working”

