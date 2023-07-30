Reactions As DJ Cuppy Reminds Netizens How Wealthy She Is

Popular Nigerian Disc Jockey, Florence Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy has thrown a general shade as she reminds people of her status.

The billionaire’s daughter took to her verified Twitter page on Saturday evening to throw a subtle shade at Neitizens, using popular lyrics from a famous Afrobeats singer song, Rema, titled, ‘Charm’ as she brags about how wealthy she is.

Cuppy tweeted, “I know you senior me, but I get money past you and your Papa.”

However, many interpreted this as an attempt to brag about her family’s wealth as they took to her comment section to blast her and remind her to be humble.

here are reactions trailing DJ Cuppy’s post;

One akinjoseph2017 said: “Your dad wasn’t among the richest men in Nigeria 20 years ago and he might not be among the richest 20 years from now so be humble. Give me 4 years and I will top your dad and you.

Amen.”

@iamskamal said: “Una don start again, Who touches cuppy for tail abeg?”

@toyor_pr said: “No be your fault, na the Angel wey bring me come to Nigeria I blame.”

@beninghone said: “This is a lyric from Rema. She’s just quoting Rema”

@mister_ade5 wrote: “Thank God say i no senior you’

