Reactions As DJ Chicken Kicked Out Of UK Train

Controversial Nigerian content creator, DJ Chicken has caused controversy on social media after being chased out of a train in the United Kingdom (US) for disruptive behaviour.

With videos making rounds on social media, DJ Chicken could be seen recording fellow passengers without consent, an act considered a breach of privacy and punishable under UK law.

However, the footage captured a train conductor instructing DJ Chicken to leave the train, citing his actions as a nuisance to other passengers.

Despite his pleas for a second chance, he was firmly directed to disembark, with the conductor emphasizing the need to maintain the comfort of other occupants.

This act has however garnered wide range of mixed reactions online with many criticizing his conduct as irresponsible and disrespectful, others expressed amusement, calling the scene “Classic DJ Chicken drama.”

Reactions trailing DJ Chicken viral video.a

_Oremax_ reacted: “I’ve often said that if things were sane in Nigeria DJ Chicken is supposed to be in rehab, but him fans no dey gree. See how he couldn’t fit into a sane community?”

Ishow_leck penned: “What is all this rubbish? This is not Nigeria where you guys don’t respect people’s privacy and peace. He should be thankful he was not beaten or arrested.”

ogunmusi said: “If police arrest am , They would put him on Section 136. From there na Section 2 straight.”

MayJaYBaE stated: “All the rubbish they do in Naija, they can’t try it outside the country. See Portable doing a lot of shalaye in Canada. If na Nigeria the thing sup, he for don cause madness for that supermarket.”

BestTemperature noted: “This maniacal behaviour is what makes these guys think Africa, especially Nigeria, is a zoo.”

OyinAtiBode said: “The guy mental problem but instead of taking him for treatment una dey hype am. All of una no mean well for am.”

