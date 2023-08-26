Reactions As Dino Melaye Shows Off Multi-Million Naira Cars In Living Room (Video)

The governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State, Senator Dino Melaye has stirred reaction on social media following the emergence of a video on the internet that shows numerous parked cars inside his living room.

In the viral video seen by Saturday Telegraph, it could be seen that the politician displayed a different collection of cars situated in the living room which is different from the vehicles already in his external garage at his multimillion naira house.

With the lavish display of the numerous cars in his home, many have taken to the comment section to express their opinions.

Reactions trailing the video:

@dexmondosas19: “I want to be like Dino, “ the car is a part of the furniture in the living room, he enjoys the AC I enjoy it too” See doings naaah, Escobar didn’t think of this.”

@Smilinguy22: “I have never seen a rich man that’s so insecure personally like Dino because what is this.”

@GuyConsistent: “This is someone who wants to govern Kogi state. The money used in purchasing these expensive cars should have been channelled to more beneficial courses cos they are public funds.”

@elovin2: “Everyone treats there self with the love they think they deserve… Car in heaven owners of a football club do what.”

@zamani281: “All these cars are just a waste of money and vanity upon vanity. There are lots of hungry people in the streets and one man stacks dozens of cars indoors.”

Watch the video below:

https://x.com/yabaleftonline/status/1695384778432761885?s=46