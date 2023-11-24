Reactions As Davido Stylishly End Conversation Between Chioma, Mayorkun

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has stirred reaction online as a video captures how he stylishly separates Mayorkun from Chioma while they are interacting.

Mayorkun who happens to be the ex-signee of Davido was seen having a conversation with his former boss’ wife, Chioma Rowland Adeleke after Davido’s AWAY concert was over.

However, while their conversation was going on, Davido could be seen looking in their direction, as he finally approached them and took Chioma away from Mayorkun’s presence.

Social media users also suggested that Davido abruptly ended their chat because he was jealous of Mayorkun’s actions.

One @odico_kashmoni wrote: “And Why is Mayorkun looking at Chioma and licking his lips ..”

mr_tuboi_vibes wrote: “Mk Peru no go Peru again. Only legends understand ”

the_blessedchild01 wrote: “But why Mayorkun self look Chioma from head to toe like that ”

s_ofy__a wrote: “Who wouldn’t be protective of Chioma? She’s too pretty❤️”

lhordreema wrote: “Choima wey e dey treat like Egg, make Mayokun no come dey fry am for am”

big_oaa wrote: “Ma today una just dey know, even if Chioma dey shake person self he go rush remove the girl’s hand ”

ana_ish23 wrote: “It’s sexy to mark one’s territory ❤️.”

o_y_e_b_a wrote: “If you want to judge Davido by him phone alone him for no Dey stand Dey cause it’s plenty.”

primermg wrote: “Nothing deep here, you just wan cox another problem.”

grind_time_eu wrote: “I like what he did. I guess she was the only girl with OBO-001 in that space full of men.”