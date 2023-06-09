Reactions As Davido Pleaded With Police To Release Arrested Youths

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, Davido on Friday pleaded with the operative of the Nigerian Police Force to release the youths in their custody.

Davido on Friday encountered a group of police officers conducting a routine stop-and-search operation and pleaded for the release of youths in the officers’ custody.

Due to his influence and wide acceptance, the police officers listened to his plea and let them go.

According to eyewitnesses, Davido was travelling along the route when he noticed police officers are conducting a stop-and-search procedure. Concerned about the individuals who had been apprehended, Davido decided to intervene and advocate for their release. Approaching the officers with a calm demeanour, Davido respectfully requested that the detained individuals be allowed to go. The individuals who had been detained, presumably relieved and grateful, expressed their appreciation for Davido's timely intervention. They, however, saw Davido as their saviour for saving them in times of distress. Reactions trailing Davido's plea One user @kennedyexcel wrote; "If na portable be this police go arrest" Another user@mastertrizzy said; "Moving like the President. 001 GodFather" @curvygirljournal added; "OBO Ori Ade" @mr_landlordd said; "You can't just hate this dude, I hope he wins Grammy one day" @zsavier_optimum_hairlaundry added; "Normally, Davido has a good heart." @iam_rayberry wrote; "Everyone loves DAVIDO"