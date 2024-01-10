Reactions As Davido Likes Tweet Mocking Tacha Over Alleged Odour

Nigerian singer and songwriter, David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has stirred reactions on social media after he liked a video post mocking Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star, Tacha over alleged body odour.

The tweet, captioned, “@Symply_Tacha, what’s happening here?”, featured fellow singer Zlatan seemingly ridiculing the reality TV star in a diss song alleging she has body odour.

The song’s lyrics, which were translated into English read, “What’s that smell? Has Tacha arrived? Lord have mercy, let me make it back home with my nose.”

Shortly after the video surfaced online, Davido was reported to have liked the video, drawing more attention to it.

Many people took to the post’s comment section to share their thoughts.

See some reactions below:

@realted18: “She never baff for 40days Jesu.”

@sylvester_szn: “This babe dey irritate me this day I regret to say I Stan her for that house.”

@BankzChristy: “Daddy Zee Abeg send me this video that Tacha nah today she go block me.”

@Big_joooo: “Davido liked it!!! Na here I plaster today.”

@HanrankisJudith: “001 liked this post, tacha mind no go ever touch ground.”

@shinaayo49: “This is the worst thing you can do to a fellow human who has done nothing to you. This is disgusting Zlatan and co. No try at all it’s not even funny.”

@xquire147: “That one for no block me mk I finish her life oloruburuku somebody.”

