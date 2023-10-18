Reactions As Davido Likes Tweet Calling Phyna’s Fans Useless

Famous Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has caused a stir online after liking a tweet criticizing Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) ‘Level Up’ winner, Phyna.

The DMW boss has been making headlines on X, after accidentally liking a viral post that called Phyna useless.

An X user identified as BIG AYO made a remark on certain celebrities, who are idolized by their fans and supporters, judging and questioning them on why they support such celebrities.

The X user went on to say that one star he can’t understand why people Stan is Phyna.

X user wrote, “There are some particular celebrities you’d Stan & I will profile, judge & conclude you are useless cos wydm you are stanning Phyna?”.

READ ALSO:

Surprisingly, Davido likes the tweet and this has created a stir online with some defending him, while others dragged him.

Sunlight Media wrote, “Fact cause Phyna is the wrist classless and most trashy pls. But anyway, it’s kick, and at the end of the day she is the one with the money

It’s Sweet Miemie wrote, “Your fav in the mud

Judith Of Lagos wrote, “Davido is always right

One Mandy Kalu wrote, “So Davido don qualify to decide who to like or stand with Nigeria?

One Verified Honcho wrote, “Una wan set Davido up for dragging again? This Twitter knows how to pull Davido’s leg

Prefer Dee wrote, “Davido didn’t shade anyone. He simply and only likes the guy’s comment or opinion rather, because it makes sense. Now let me tell you, even if Davido said it with his mouth, he’s not wrong. David is never wrong for saying good things

Official Shehu wrote, “Anything Davido does is right, even if he slap d Phyna gan sef

One Big Mentor wrote, “I’ve known that pussy nigga is a f00l. His hate is low-key and he will come out and tell you that he loves Phyna just to chase clout.