Share

Popular celebrity barman and billionaire businessman, Pascal Okechukwu, better known as Cubana Chief Priest, has stirred reactions online following his recent visit to Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Taking to his Instagram page, Chief Priest shared a photo and video from the visit, which showed him kneeling as a form of respect before the Vice President while Shettima smiled warmly at the gesture.

In a moment that captured both admiration and surprise from social media users, the two were also seen sharing lighthearted conversation and laughter during what appeared to be a cordial meeting.

Cubana Chief Priest’s post, accompanied by a caption that read, “Na my papa be this” further sparked a range of responses from fans and followers.

READ ALSO:

While some praised the display of humility and cultural respect, others questioned the intent and timing of the visit.

@Prince_Nollywood reacted, “Contact na water Keep making history Odogwu ❤️.”

@Gifted_gift12 wrote, “Joining hands with people who are spoiling our country is no connection but corruption no spoil Davido for us abeg that day is coming no worry.”

@Danicoal1 said, “Anywhere belle face, you no get shame.”

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DKAl1RWogDG/?igsh=MWd0NjJrdnhjZXJ5Yg==

Share