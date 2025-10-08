Fans of Maverick City Music were dumbfounded on Monday as two of its best artists, Naomi Raine and Chandler Moore, announced they’re stepping away from the chart-topping worship collective that changed the sound of gospel music.

Raine, who joined the group in 2019, shared the news on Monday, while expressing her appreciation to Maverick City Music for her years with them. She said her time with the collective helped her grow in faith and self-awareness, but added that she now feels called to a new season.

“Every song I was part of came from a pure place, just me wanting to please God,” she wrote. “I’m still writing, still singing, still worshipping—just on my own.”

Moore’s exit announcement came almost simultaneously, drawing thousands of reactions from fans online. His decision follows a recent personal revelation in which he shared that he checked into rehab in November 2023 and has been in recovery since then.

The “Jireh” singer described the past year as one of healing and reflection, calling his departure from Maverick City “bittersweet.”

Moore’s music gained wide recognition among Nigerian gospel audiences following his feature on Nathaniel Bassey’s 2020 worship single “Olorun Agbaye (You Are Mighty)”, which also featured vocalist Oba.

The song, which blends English and Yoruba lyrics, became a cross-cultural worship anthem across churches in Nigeria and abroad.

In April 2024, Raine collaborated with Dunsin Oyekan on the song “The Future”, featured on his album The Great Commission. The track brought together Nigerian and international gospel voices in a declaration of faith and purpose.

Raine’s contribution to the project further introduced her to the Nigerian worship community, showcasing her versatility and deep spiritual connection that aligns seamlessly with the vibrant worship sound emerging from Africa.