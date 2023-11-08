Reactions As Carter Efe Claims Ownership Of Young Duu’s New Song

This has left many netizens enraged as they claim this is the same thing he did with Berri Tiga when he released Machala.

Reacting to the allegations, Young Duu addressed the fact that Carter Efe’s name was written as the owner of the track, but he dismissed claims that the online comedian was trying to rip him off.

In a video making the rounds online, he explained that it he didn’t want his name to be on the track and it was released with Carter’s name because he personally requested it.

He said he was more interested in money in Lagos than taking credit for the song but also stressed that his voice is his money regardless.

According to him, he was the one who requested that his name be included, adding that his voice is his money regardless.

See Netizen’s reactions:

@SeunAyo_ asked: What if it’s a means to avoid Portable coming to collect Royalties on the song saying Young Du is still his artiste? Just what if

@LegacypowerHq wrote: Carter has been spending on him.New fresh cloths. Probably an accommodation. Shot Video. Paid new Producer plus studio time. It’s only right if he wants a return back on investment. Business is Business

@mr_tobby01 said: I hope he sha no go come back, and say another thing, coz Carterefe rate na 90/10% oo

@Ladrone_ said: It’s easy to manipulate person wey no believe say hin go blow.

Watch video here: