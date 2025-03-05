Reactions As Burna Boy Prostrate To Greet Dangote

Share

Grammy-award-winning Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, has stirred reactions on social media as he prostrated to greet Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, at an event.

New Telegraph reports that Burna Boy was seen linking up with other distinguished individuals at an event and upon sighting Dangote, he shook hands and exchanged pleasantries

Apparently, they had dined together, as they were seen sitting around a dinner table with plates and cutlery laid out.

Reactions trailing this posts;

@SimoncoleB wrote: “Omo, that’s the richest man in Africa and if his refinery keeps selling the way it is. He might soon be amongst the top 5 richest men in the world. Odogwu gats to bow greet am o. Respect is earned, and Dangote has worked hard to earn his.”

@sulucious wrote: “Hope that Peller can see this now, that’s how to greet an elderly person no matter where you are or who you’re surrounded with”

@sadiq_wush commented: “Around rich people they will dress all good”

@abdulmujeeb00 wrote: “That’s the power of money who be odogwu beside dangote”

@WrldBlog007 said: “Burna didn’t wear anything like watch to show off because he knows where’s going to, make men invite you come then you go dey show yourself. Omo you no go go far o. Burna boy respect”

@Mightyboi165 penned: “Na the first time I dey see baba in native be this lol he con wear sandal join city boy ”

