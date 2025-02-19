Reactions As Burna Boy Deletes All Instagram Posts

Share

Nigeria Afrobeats singer, Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy has sparked social media reactions, after deleting all his posts from his Instagram page days after his new lover, Chloe Bailey, returned to her country.

New Telegraph recalls that Burna Boy and his lover made headlines for days after the duo shared intimate moments at various locations, which sparked dating rumours.

However, few days after the American singer returned to her country, Burna Boy deleted all his Instagram post including the photos and videos of himself and his new lover from his page.

READ ALSO:

The reason for his actions is yet to be known, however, some fans and lovers have reacted to him deleting all his posts.

Read some reactions below…

uchemaduagwu said: “Let us pray for Burnaboy 002.”

_janethnelson said: “Nawa oo celebrity life is really hard. No privacy at all. You just had to conclude it has something to do with chloe.”

once.upon.an.introvert said: “Contract has expired.”

imchechet said: “Chloe: I’m about to take you away.” Burnaboy: take me away human being no favour me.”

decentoscar said: “NO SIGN OF WEAKNESS Landing Soon, Dust Your Speakers!”

currency231 said: “Toke Makinwa dey there, Mercy Eke dey there if not be big eye Wetin Burna Boy Dey fine for retired Yankee OS.”

timainblog reacted: “ you go dey fall in love with glorified olosho. You never see anything.”

princess_starrrrrrrrrr said: “The contract is over.”

s1imbo_001 reacted: “PTSD .

Share

Please follow and like us: