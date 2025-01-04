Share

Popular socialite, Cubana Chief Priest and Grammy-award-winning singer, Burna Boy have stirred reactions on social media as they both trade words online.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the whole drama started when Burna Boy took to his page to make a post which many opined was meant for Cubana Chief Priest, who’s a good friend of Davido.

In the post, he had referred to the celebrity barman as Owerri Rick Ross.

Burna Boy wrote: “No forget to say u be Azaman o And dem don gbe your plug wey him name na ‘Omo Igbo’ for ATL and na u be next #OwerriRickyrozay.”

Cubana Chief Priest took to his own page to fire back a response as he opined that Burna Boy is just pained, referencing Burna Boy’s Grammy having something to do with Diddy.

Cubana wrote; “Diddy oil the fastest way to PTSD. you never see anything, you and your bend down collect Grammy.”

In another post, he added; “The Ferrari’s. The London jewellers debt. I’m coming. I have long waited for this moment. Osubrileeee oooo”

Reactions trailing this post;

@manlike_r3gg said: “Bend down collect Grammy is crazyyyy!!! New song title for Akpi!”

@Adeboga_ wrote: “Year wey go sweet na January u go know ”

@lifeinsolace remarked: “Celebrities always give us topics for discussion so that they remain relevant. They prefer to be enemies for people to keep talking about them, to be in peace.”

@tier_first commented: “Let’s see if Burna can oppress him”

See posts below;

