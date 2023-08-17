Reactions As Bobrisky Drops N5000 At Father’s Burial

Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky has stirred reaction online as many Nigerians were shocked over the amount of money he dropped at the funeral of his father.

It would be recalled that a few days ago, the socialite announced the death of his father, Mr Kunle Okuneye on his social media page.

Although the news of his father’s death was first shared by the first son of Mr Kunle Okuneye, identified as Debola Okuneye.

Following his religion as a Muslim, the family arranged for the burial to take place immediately as their belief and customs demanded.

However, during the burial rite of his late father, the family gathered at the compound of Mr Okuneye, and Bobrisky was seen seated among his siblings as the elder of the family raised funds for the funeral.

In the viral video, it could be seen as Bobrisky contributed a sum of N5,000 for his father’s funeral, which has caused a lot of controversy among viewers, as many Nigerians expressed their shock over the amount of money.

Reaction trailing this video:

@Lady _gigi commented: “He even borrowed it from the man at the front”.

@Micheal_joe: “He gets money nah y he drop 5k ”.

@Leksixturner: “So na 5K Bobrisky fit drop werey”.

@Funmi_Layo: “Werey dey hide face”.

