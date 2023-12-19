Reactions As BNXN Falls Off Stage While Performing At His Lagos Concert

Nigerian singer, Daniel Etiese Benson, better known as BNXN on Monday fell off the stage while performing during his Lagos concert.

In a video sighted by New Telegraph, which later went viral online, BNXN could be seen performing on stage as music enthusiasts were experiencing the unique blend of his songs.

Suddenly, the singer lost grip and fell on the crowd.

READ ALSO:

As he fell, the voices of his shocked fans could be heard in the background.

However, he quickly stood up after the significant fall, with a smile on his face, and continued his performance on stage.

Many viewers who watched the video took to the comments section to share their thoughts about the singer.

See some reactions below:

BigSolomusic: “‎On colos mood.”

Smaggi dollars of USA: “‎This man takes things.”

MrLuckson: “‎Can’t stop laughing.”

ikegod8: “Listen to what he was saying before the full…. food for thought.”

Clinton: “‎Hey Jesus if nah me, make ground just open carry me dey go where I no know.”

SKIDZ: “‎I just love the way bro ends everything he does with a smile or laugh.”

STAY HIGH: “‎Nothing to laugh about, I feel sorry for him.”

Dj_donbjupiter: “‎Everybody just dey falls for stage food don cost them don weak.”

Xiedy: “‎To everyone reading this I’m a Musician and I wish to be followed by you this could mean a lot.”

Damian_Ancestor: “‎To be honest judging from the angle of his view, he intentionally did it, cause he saw he was at the end but still dipped, publicity stunt, BNXN.”

Damian_Ancestor: “‎That guy he fell on, I heard the GUY is being admitted at ISOLO GENERAL right now, from a serious concussion.”

Watch Video Below: