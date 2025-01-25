Reactions As Bloody Civilian Opens Up On Sexuality

Share

Nigerian singer, Emoseh Khamofu, better known as Bloody Civilian, has taken to his verified X handle to open up on her sexuality.

According to the singer on Saturday, January 25, she is a lesbian and she is tired of hiding her sexuality.

READ ALSO:

She wrote, “I’m actually a lesbian. I can’t hide it anymore.”

Her revelation triggered mixed reactions as the beautiful songbird is the crush of many men, some of whom have publicly declared their love for her on social media., others didn’t care about her sexuality.

Reactions trailing this post;

Share

Please follow and like us: