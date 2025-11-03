Fans can’t stop talking about Nigerian singer, Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, popularly known as Ayra Starr’s dress as her fellow Mavin Records artist, Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, for Halloween.

So, when two of its brightest young talents team up or playfully reference each other, the internet definitely takes notice.

Recently, the duo collaborated on a hit single titled Who’s Dat Girl, which has already racked up over 7 million views on YouTube and counting.

The chemistry between the two was undeniable, both in the song and in the music video. What made their collaboration even more fun was the cheeky lead-up to its release.

Who's Dat Girl teaser, it felt like the perfect full-circle moment. Before the song dropped, Ayra and Rema playfully switched things up by using each other's photos as their Instagram profile pictures, which sent fans into full detective mode, trying to figure out what was going on. So, as Ayra Starr revealed her Halloween costume this year, a spot-on recreation of Rema's look from the teaser. Ayra's Halloween post, captioned "Happy Halloweennnn", with side-by-side snaps that showed off her transformation into Rema. In one photo, she strikes an identical pose with her arms folded and head slightly tilted, mirroring Rema's look from the teaser clip. The resemblance is uncanny; even fans in the comments have been doing double takes. Fans flooded her comments section, praising her attention to detail and sense of humour. "Lmaooo Ar-rema star," one fan wrote, while another joked, "Now we need to see Rema in Ayra Starr's outfit." Another X user @seyi_vibez said "that's hilarious and creative at the same time! Ayra really neailed the vibe–she and Rema stay gibing sibling energy fr." Another tweep @Jadesolaxunruly said: "We couldn't have wished for a better halloween… Reminds me, why una no give her a cigarrete? She should have held one nah." It's not unusual for celebrities to dress as each other for Halloween, but there's something especially charming about seeing two artists from the same label, who clearly share mutual respect and a fun dynamic, celebrating each other in this way. With Who's Dat Girl still topping the charts. As of the time of writing of this article, the song is No. 4 on the Spotify Daily Chart and No. 4 on Apple Music's Top Songs.