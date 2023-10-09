Reactions As AY Jokes About Davido’s Manhood On Stage

Ace Nigerian comedian and movie producer, Ayo Makun, better known as AY has thrown a subtle shade on Afrobeat singer, Davido on Saturday at a concrete held in Warri, Delta State.

Speaking during the comic moment with his fans at the show, AY jokingly said, “Davido with his small preek dey give people belle.”

AY insensitive remarks on Davido came in after NFF President, Pinnick had also called Davido out allegedly claiming that the Afrobeats superstar was paid a specific amount of money to make an appearance at the same event, but he didn’t show up.

Following the called-out, comedian AY came on stage and joked that Davido, with his small manhood, had been impregnating women while he (AY) had not been able to do so for 13 years despite having a larger one.

He said, “Davido with his small preek dey give people belle belle belle belle. With my big Warri preek, 13 years belle no come”

Concerned Nigerians, however, took to social media to react to the joke made by AY about Davido.

@Datbois_Rich: “DJ sef done tire for the guy dry joke.”

@gere_isaiah: “Na wa o, AY is not funny at all.”

@mainlandfinest: “Ay is a big fool pesin wen no sabi comedy normally. Grace lan je.”

@e_sorbam1: “Make he do better next time. Burna preeq dey fall like London bridge.

@deolu007: “Why is Nigeria comedy the same since 1960? Can’t believe people pay for such entertainment and find this funny.”

@TheDoublestar_: “I can watch 8 AY skit without opening my teeth. Seriously I don’t know how he managed to came out to limelight.”

Why Davido sef collect 90k US dollars & refused to go do show for warri against warri people wey dem mouth na basket mouth.

Davido really find wahala enter ay too. My man said he charges 600k but na 90k him dey charge Ay show pic.twitter.com/whYwZM6nYC — KAYCE (@kelechicollin13) October 7, 2023