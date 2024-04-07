Reactions As Asake Cuts Off Dreadlocks

Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Ahmed Ololade, better known as Asake has stirred reactions on social media following a trending video of him sporting a new hairdo devoid of his dreadlocks.
New Telegraph recalls that some weeks ago, a pastor identified as Gideon prophesied that God has plans for Asake before the end of 2024.
The Pastor disclosed that he was going to cut his hair and become a pastor.
With video making rounds online, the singer was spotted at a social event looking different with his dreadlocks cut off.
Asake’s new hairstyle has however stirred reactions online with many sharing their opinion on his new looks while speculating that the pastor’s prophecy might be true.
Read netizens’ reactions below:
richieray19 said: “The prophecy is coming to pass……Soon to be a pastor ”
emeka_ noted: “Nigerian mothers are rejoicing”
samdenzy_scripta wrote: “He no won compete for looks with the other guy wey look like am, the Asake double ganger”
itslisadave said: “Now he is looking a bit normal .. Asake was outer this world for a minute ”
