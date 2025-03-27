Reactions As Annie Idibia Deletes All Instagram Posts

Share

The estranged wife of legendary Nigerian singer, 2Face, Annie Macaulay, has stirred social media reactions with her return to social media, as she deletes all her Instagram posts.

New Telegraph recalls that in January, 2Face whose real name is Innocent Idibia, in a now deleted post on his Instagram page, announced his divorce from his wife.

The divorce announcement was intensified by 2Face’s engagement to Edo State lawmaker Natasha Osawaru.

However, in a new development, Annie returned to social media with an unexpected move as she deleted her Instagram posts, sparking concern among fans.

2Face’s Mother Begs Edo Lawmaker To Leave Son Reactions trailing this post; De Fincole remarked, “Make she remove that Idibia from her name fess”. Ibina Kobo wrote, “God will keep and strengthen her”. Emila wrote, “Expecting her big return “. Moriva stated, “It’s part of the healing process. May God strengthen her”. Porta Michael noted, “Annie, you are loved. God has given you a second chance at life; please use it well because what doesn’t kill you makes you strong”. See post below.

