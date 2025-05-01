Reactions As Alaafin Of Oyo Refuses To Stand To Greet Ooni Of Ife

Share

The newly crowned Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade I, has sparked waves of reaction on social media after he refused to stand to greet the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, during a recent event in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

New Telegraph gathered that the duo met at the recent commissioning of a newly constructed Information and Communication Technology (ICT) hub in Ibadan, organized by the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu.

During the event, the Ooni of Ife walked into the venue and started greeting dignitaries present at the event grounds. The dignitaries were all seen standing to greet him as he passed by them.

However, when he got to the Alaafin of Oyo, he only stretched his hand and greeted him without getting up from his seat.

This action has however sparked waves of reaction from internet users, as they took to their comment section to share their opinions.

@iamteffie said, “You don’t shake hands with your fellow man while sitting, it is a known bro code!

@olaideazeez said, “The Alaafin stool is not a small stool. Historically the Alaafin is mightier than the Ooni. The rivalry between the two kings has been in existence from ancient of days. The new king just followed suit based on history.”

@Iam_Czar said, “The new Alaafin is bring respect back to the throne!!!!”

@FolaCoker2 said, “It’s obvious everywhere that Ooni well recognized and respected to be their leader. Alaafin pls we need love and peace in our land stop all this Drama don’t be pushed. Ooni Adeyeye his a cool man to work with. Alaafin pls be a pacifist. Respect ought to be reciprocated.”

@Woleedan13 said, “Make we leave greeting alone oonii senior alafin.

Just look for the sitting arrangements…. Even alafin was shaking confused but Wetin people don tell m make him do like that. He should sit shake thrn stand to embrace him as adult to adult.”

@ADLEKE1 said, “Irrespective of the circumstance that had thrown him up as the king, he knows his place. If at this time and age Ooni still holds on to bad practice of habitual late comer to event, no need to harague him to drop it. Alaafin’ s conduct reflected civility and firmness.”

Supremacy tussle? Watch the moment Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade I, refused to stand up to greet Ooni of Ife, HIM Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, at an event organised by Nigeria's First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, in Ibadan yesterday. pic.twitter.com/jpgVQZeSbO — Oyo Affairs (@Oyoaffairs) April 30, 2025

