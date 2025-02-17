New Telegraph

February 17, 2025
February 17, 2025
Reactions As Adekunle Gold Acquires 2025 Range Rover

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, Adekunle Gold, has splashed millions of naira on a branch’s new 2025 Range Rover.

This comes after the singer and his wife, Simi, marked Valentine’s Day with their daughter, sharing adorable family photos.

The videos making rounds online offered a glimpse into Adekunle Gold’s latest acquisition.

The singer is seen admiring the car’s black exterior, beaming as he takes a sneak peek of the interior.

Meanwhile, congratulatory messages have begun pouring in for Adekunle Gold from fans and industry colleagues on his new acquisition.

READ ALSO:

Reaction trailing this post:

Henrietta Posh remarked, “Make this boy, VDM ask for evidence again since e wan turn himself to monitoring spirit”.

Eeva Money stated, ‘Ready for VDM’s question and answer segment. Congratulations “.

Jay Bakery noted, “Big fish for a reason”.,

Wisdom Bakery wrote, “.Money can’t buy happiness. just dey play oh ”.

Watch the video below:

 

