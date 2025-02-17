Reactions As Adekunle Gold Acquires 2025 Range Rover

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, Adekunle Gold, has splashed millions of naira on a branch’s new 2025 Range Rover.
This comes after the singer and his wife, Simi, marked Valentine’s Day with their daughter, sharing adorable family photos.
The videos making rounds online offered a glimpse into Adekunle Gold’s latest acquisition.
The singer is seen admiring the car’s black exterior, beaming as he takes a sneak peek of the interior.
Meanwhile, congratulatory messages have begun pouring in for Adekunle Gold from fans and industry colleagues on his new acquisition.
Reaction trailing this post:
Henrietta Posh remarked, “Make this boy, VDM ask for evidence again since e wan turn himself to monitoring spirit”.
Eeva Money stated, ‘Ready for VDM’s question and answer segment. Congratulations “.
Jay Bakery noted, “Big fish for a reason”.,
Wisdom Bakery wrote, “.Money can’t buy happiness. just dey play oh ”.
Watch the video below: