Reactions As Adekunle Gold Acquires 2025 Range Rover

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, Adekunle Gold, has splashed millions of naira on a branch’s new 2025 Range Rover.

This comes after the singer and his wife, Simi, marked Valentine’s Day with their daughter, sharing adorable family photos.

The videos making rounds online offered a glimpse into Adekunle Gold’s latest acquisition.

The singer is seen admiring the car’s black exterior, beaming as he takes a sneak peek of the interior.

Meanwhile, congratulatory messages have begun pouring in for Adekunle Gold from fans and industry colleagues on his new acquisition.

Reaction trailing this post:

Henrietta Posh remarked, “Make this boy, VDM ask for evidence again since e wan turn himself to monitoring spirit”.

Eeva Money stated, ‘Ready for VDM’s question and answer segment. Congratulations “.

Jay Bakery noted, “Big fish for a reason”.,

Wisdom Bakery wrote, “.Money can’t buy happiness. just dey play oh ”.

