March 16, 2025
March 16, 2025
Reactions As 2Face Spotted At Senator Ita Giwa Birthday

Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Face, has stirred social media reactions after he was spotted with Senator Florence Ita Giwa in a trending video.

In the video, it could be seen that Senator Ita Giwa was hugging 2Face after they linked up at her birthday dinner.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that 2Face’s mother had declared him missing after he had called off his marriage with his wife, Annie and now in a new relationship with Natasha Osawaru.

However, the singer was recently seen at the birthday dinner of the Nigerian senator and hugging her with warmth at the event.

Reactions trailing this posts;

the_wunmi said: “Make she help us hold him down till his mom comes ”

jen_mamush remarked: “Lol this is what he wants with natasha, political connections”

lola_eboreime wrote: “Awwww, our adult missing baby..pls go home to mama..”

fab_deee wrote: “Madam e don do o before we go hear say you don carry belle”

itz_lizzy___ asked: “The hug no too long?”

deesecondwifey.ng said: “Itagiwa never see man before? You should learn to let go of things ….and people (allegendary)”

