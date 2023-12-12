Reaction Trails Regina Daniels’ Action After Wilfred Order Her Out Of Movie Set

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has stirred reactions on social media after veteran actress, Chinyere Wilfred ordered her out of her movie set.

In a post via Chinyere’s official Instagram page, Regina Daniels was seen cautiously knocking on her door when the veteran actress opened it and saw Regina, she questioned her presence, wagging a finger in the billionaire wife’s face while talking to her in a loud tone.

READ ALSO:

The younger actress then went on her knees to beg her senior colleague.

According to the video, Chinyere Wilfred had been waiting on the set for Regina for a long time.

Chinyere Wilfred was heard yelling and expressing her displeasure with Regina, but the younger actress persisted in pleading her case, even going down on both knees.

Chinyere ordered Regina to leave her movie set at one point in the video, but the younger actress refused and held her legs instead, referring to Chinyere as a mummy.