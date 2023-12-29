Reaction Trails Pastor Odumeje Deliverance Section

The General Overseer of The Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry, Pastor Chukwuemeka Cyril Ohanaemere, predominantly known as Odùméje has sparked a wave of reaction from netizens after a video of him carrying out a deliverance session on a reverend sister surfaced online.
In the viral video, the pastor could be seen laying face down on the reverend sister while praying for her.
The announcer who acted as a commentator for the deliverance session claimed there was no discrimination against any religious sect.
However, his deliverance session has sparked a reaction online as many have taken to their social media page to question the authenticity of what religion is turning into.
See some reactions below;
@sisiolojuede asked: “What is religion turning into? Too many clowns calling themselves pastors .”
@Nate_Vs_Tee wrote: “Lmao I can’t breathe what have my eyes just seen”
@OluyemisiPaul opined: “Only God know who dey serve am sha…”
@youngemlax wrote: “In a sane country This guy should be behind bars by now”
@chi_chi005 added: “What’s do this guy smoke?? They literally released with this act ooo.. spiritual cum that’s invisible to the physical eyes”
See the post here: