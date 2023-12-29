New Telegraph

December 29, 2023
Reaction Trails Pastor Odumeje Deliverance Section

The General Overseer of The Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry, Pastor Chukwuemeka Cyril Ohanaemere, predominantly known as Odùméje has sparked a wave of reaction from netizens after a video of him carrying out a deliverance session on a reverend sister surfaced online.

In the viral video, the pastor could be seen laying face down on the reverend sister while praying for her.

The announcer who acted as a commentator for the deliverance session claimed there was no discrimination against any religious sect.

READ ALSO:

However, his deliverance session has sparked a reaction online as many have taken to their social media page to question the authenticity of what religion is turning into.

See some reactions below;

@sisiolojuede asked: “What is religion turning into? Too many clowns calling themselves pastors .”

@Nate_Vs_Tee wrote: “Lmao I can’t breathe what have my eyes just seen”

@OluyemisiPaul opined: “Only God know who dey serve am sha…”

@youngemlax wrote: “In a sane country This guy should be behind bars by now”

@chi_chi005 added: “What’s do this guy smoke?? They literally released with this act ooo.. spiritual cum that’s invisible to the physical eyes”

See the post here:

