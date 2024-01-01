Reaction Trails Justine Skye Outfit To Church With Rema

American singer, Justine Skye has generated a lot of backlash online over the outfit she wore to a church service with Nigerian Afrobeat star, Rema.

New Telegraph recalls that Rema and Justine have been sparking relationship rumours for months which the duo never debunked.

However, they were seen together in a church to celebrate their New Year’s Eve.

In the viral video, Justin was seen standing in a church, wearing a long dress that bared her back.

Many criticized Justine Skye‘s outfit, pointing out the hypocrisy in most Nigerian churches, and dragging the singer over her sexy ensemble.

_burdizzo said: “Rules are for poor people. Know this and know this peace in 2024! Shalom.”

that.toyosi penned: “Let people come to church with whatever they have and let Christ work on their mind o”

shadesofpeculiar wrote: “The more disturbing thing is why everyone focused on them and left the God they are worshipping”

laraloveth2023 said: “Rema took a devil to church”

cyntea_ah wrote: “The way Christians discriminate eh, it doesn’t even encourage sinners to come to church. ”

