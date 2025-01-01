Reaction Trails IVD’s Birthday Post To Blessing CEO

Share

An automobile dealer, Ikechukwu Ogbonna, better known as IVD, has stirred controversy with his heartfelt birthday note to relationship expert, Blessing CEO.

New Telegraph reports that IVD and Blessing CEO formed a bond under controversial circumstances surrounding the death of his wife, Bimbo,

During the demise of his wife, BlessingCEO publicly defended him on social media with many accusing them of having sexual relationships other than just being friends.

In a new development, IVD took to his Instagram page to celebrate Blessing CEO’s birthday, expressing heartfelt gratitude for her unwavering support during times of adversity.

IVD extended warm wishes to Blessing CEO, revealing that he will always cherish her, hinting the public that the truth, which has been hidden from the public, would be revealed soon.

He wrote, “I never knew you from anywhere before you came through for me. My good image was robbed on the ground for what I don’t have any idea of. You have showed me love“.

“Effortlessly, you’ve shown me love, I caused you and your family pains, and I’m here to say thank you for never giving up on me”.

Meanwhile, IVD’s post has sparked a flurry of reactions online, with netizens gushing over their bond and others criticizing the duo.

