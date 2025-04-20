Reaction Trails Gigantic Wedding Cake Of Priscilla, Juma Jux

Share

The gigantic wedding cake of Nigerian brand Influencer, Priscilla Ojo and her Tanzanian husband, Juma Jux has sparked social media reactions after the cake was used as a grand entrance for the newly wedded couple.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that the lifestyle influencer tied the knot with his Tanzanian musician, Juma Jux on April 19, 2025, just two days after their lavish traditional ceremony that captivated Nigerian social media users.

After the couple exchanged their vows in the presence of all the guests, they went into the main venue for the event.

However, the part from the white wedding that has got many people talking was the moment Priscilla Ojo and hubby make grand entrance at their white wedding with a giant cake that looks like mansion.

The couple made waves to their guests with their hands in appreciation to everyone that witnessed their beautiful Union.

In the spirit of celebration, the newly wedded couple entertained their guests on the dance floor, as they danced beautifully to the solemn music.

The guest captured their beautiful moment together as they joined the couple on the dance floor.

“With a vote of thanks from the bride’s mother, Iyabo Ojo, thanked everyone that honoured their invitation, she also thanked those that supported all through all wedding.

Speaking further, she made a special thanks to her her very close associate, Chiomagood hair, who matched made her daughter with the Tanzanian singer, Juma Jux.

The giant cake that looks like mansion was made by famous cake brand in Nigeria identifed as @finaltouchcakes1 on Instagram.

