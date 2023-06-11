Reaction Trails Chef Dammy Cook-A-Thon Video

As the cook-a-thon of Chef Dammy hits 56 hours, New Telegraph gathered that the situation at the cooking location is not healthy as many tongues gets wagging over the way foods are being handled by supporters at the event.

With video making rounds, it could be seen as multiple numbers of people gathered were struggling to eat food from the same plate.

A video of the 120-hour Guinness World Record attempt by the Oye Ekiti’s chef captured the moment multiple numbers of people struggled to eat from the same plate.

It’s no news that chef Dammy is on the quest to break the longest cooking time achieved by an Indian woman pending the review of chef Hilda Baci who attained a 100 hours.

Dammy is set out to surpass Hilda to 120 cooking hours.

The video has got many talking on social media and the fans of the Ekiti chef had praised the tastiness of her meals.

Here are the reactions that has continued to trail the mode of eating food at Chef Dammy’s Cook-a-thon.

Merald__Ayomi said: “For real I think you people should stop posting stuffs like this They will still use it to yab us in the nearest future.”

001Amaoosa penned: “Omo… Hunger dey this state o.. This alone is enough for Guinness book to reject her .. Like Both swallow and soup in one plate and several hands dipping in and out!! Hands of strangers.. and I’m pretty sure some didn’t even wash their hands!!”

osephL25608715 stated: “This is bad PR No matter how sweet the food is, they shouldn’t have made this kinda public video…”

MercyEgbai wrote: “The ekiti girl dey rep her state well . Sapa cook-a-thon, if she like make she no off gas dey go house.”

fineboyrealtor0 noted: “This is why Gwr won’t take Nigerians serious again because what is this crap”

Tochi_1409 opined: “How can they all be eating soup and putting hands inside the plate at the same time? Nna does it mean nothing disgusts them?”

aideinfluence added: “the support is still there. you can cry all you want”

